India’s top gamers battle for glory in the Samsung #PlayGalaxy Cup Z Fold Edition

Left: Techno Gamerz claims the champions trophy | Right: Team of Delhi AI Legends receiving winning cash prize from Aditya Babbar (right)

The #PlayGalaxy Cup Z Fold Edition esports tournament brought together 48 top gamers of the country. A total of four intense matches were played, after which Team Delhi AI Legends, led by Techno Gamerz, emerged victorious to claim the championship trophy with a cash prize of Rs 2,40,000.

Hosted by Samsung, the tournament featured 12 teams, each led by a Hero Gamer including Techno Gamerz, Mythpat, Desi Gamers, SlayyPoint, and GamerFleet. With four players per team, they battled it out in high-stakes matches on 10 July at JW Marriott, New Delhi.

Sharing his excitement, Samsung India VO and head of product marketing Aditya Babbar said, “This tournament reflected the spirit and thriving community of esports gaming. Here, creators and players alike get a new dimension of immersion, multitasking, and more control, transforming every match into a cinematic, high-performance experience”.

Managed by Opraahfx, Ujjwal Chaurasia aka Techno Gamerz, is a YouTuber with a massive 46.7 million subscribers. After leading his team to victory, he shared his excitement saying, “This was more than just a tournament. It felt like a celebration of the gaming community we’ve all helped build over the years. Leading a team and competing alongside such incredible gamers, was next level.”

The esports teams and their leaders were: Pune AI Heroes led by Mythpat, Delhi AI Legends led by Techno Gamerz, Mumbai Ray Tracers led by Kaashvi, Chennai AI Champions led by Triggered Insaan, Kolkata Galaxy Ninjas led by Desi Gamers, Jaipur AI Warriors led by GamerFleet, Hyderabad Galaxy Knights led by Snax Gaming, Ahmedabad AI Avengers led by Regaltos, Guwahati Galaxy Guardians led by Sooneeta, Bangalore Galaxy Challengers led by SlayyPoint, Lucknow Galaxy Defenders led by Joker Ki Haveli, and Patna Galaxy Titans led by AS Gaming.

(If you are an Anime fan and love Anime like Demon Slayer, Spy X Family, Hunter X Hunter, Tokyo Revengers, Dan Da Dan and Slime, Buy your favourite Anime merchandise on AnimeOriginals.com.)