The upcoming Indian sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages globally, made its debut at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con. The makers unveiled the title and teaser amidst a panel of stars during the event, a first for any Indian film.

The film earlier helmed as Project K boasts of a cast with the likes of top Indian superstars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. It is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and directed by Nag Ashwin.

The first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD shows stars in a futuristic world fighting against dark forces. The first look of the Indian superstars and the video revealing, “When the world is taken over by darkness, a new force will arise,” sets the tone for an immersive cinematic experience.

The story of the film is based on Hindu mythology which believes that Kalki is the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu. Kalki being the last avatar is believed to appear at the end of Kali Yug (age of darkness).

As per earlier announcements, the makers have set a Rs 600 crore budget, making it the most expensive Indian movie ever. Rana Daggubati’s (Baahubali) Spirit Media is a part of the film as its international marketing and distribution partner. Spirit has unveiled several other projects at San Diego Comic-Con.

The film Kalki 2898 AD is set to hit the theatres in 2024.