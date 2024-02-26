To commemorate the 75th anniversary of India and Indonesia’s diplomatic relations, the top teams from both the countries will compete at an esports showmatch in the PC game Counter-Strike 2 at India Gaming Show, which will be held from 14 to 16 March 2024 in Pune, India.

The sixth edition of India Gaming Show, an international gaming, animation and infotainment event is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). India’s Skyesports has collaborated with The Indonesian Embassy of New Delhi for the esports showmatch between the countries, which will be played as a part of the Skyesports Grand Slam, an international esports tournament in the India Gaming Show 2024. Besides the showmatch, the tournament will witness four teams – one each from India and Australia, and two from Europe – competing for the title of champions and a share of the $50,000 prize pool.

Other activities planned at the event include a panel discussion with stakeholders from both countries as speakers, as well as promoting Indonesia’s local games (through their country pavillion at an exhibition) that show potential for the Indian market.

India Gaming Show not only celebrates the history of diplomatic relations between the two nations but also highlights the growing importance of esports in fostering international connections.

According to Niko Partners’ Asia Games Market Report, Indonesia has over 180 million gamers, while India has 421 million gamers, predominantly aged between 16 and 64 years old. This vast gaming community presents a unique opportunity for both countries to promote their gaming industries and explore avenues for further collaboration.

A representative from the Indonesian Embassy in New Delhi said that doing people-to-people contact activities is a great way to commemorate the anniversary of the two countries.

Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said that this showmatch exemplifies how gaming transcends boundaries, bringing together diverse communities in friendly competition, and signifies a significant milestone in the evolution of esports on the world stage.