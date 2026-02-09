Hathway strengthens its digital entertainment presence at Anime India Kolkata 2026

Anime India has announced the inclusion of Hathway as the broadband partner at Anime India Kolkata 2026. This association reflects the festival’s ongoing focus on championing India’s fast-growing animation and creative content landscape, while curating engaging, community-led pop culture experiences for fans.

Scheduled for 14 and 15 February 2026 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Anime India Kolkata serves as the opening chapter of the festival’s regional rollout and signals the beginning of its 2026 national tour. Conceived as a dynamic platform uniting Japanese pop culture with India’s passionate network of anime enthusiasts, gamers, creators and storytellers, the event sets the tone for an action-packed weekend celebrating fandom, creativity and cultural exchange.

Hathway Broadband delivers high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) internet services designed to support seamless streaming, online gaming, and remote working. Supported by a robust nationwide infrastructure, Hathway is committed to providing reliable connectivity and competitively priced, value-driven data plans tailored to the needs of both residential and enterprise customers.

Rooted in India’s vibrant youth-driven pop culture and the rise of new-age storytelling, Hathway will be part of Anime India Kolkata 2026 also as an exhibitor to engage with the next wave of fans and creators. The partnership highlights Anime India’s vision of bringing together fandom communities and brands that are defining India’s creative and digital landscape.

A spokesperson from Hathway stated, “We are excited to participate in the first regional edition of Anime India 2026 in Kolkata this February. As the demand for high-quality anime streaming and competitive gaming surges in India, Hathway is committed to providing the robust infrastructure needed to support this vibrant ecosystem. Join us at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on 14 and 15 February to explore our latest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) solutions tailored for heavy bandwidth users, creators and the gaming community.”

Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta said, “We are thrilled to welcome Hathway as the broadband partner of Anime India Kolkata. This edition of Anime India showcases the power of anime as a cultural and creative movement, bringing fans, creators, and the industry together to shape the future of pop culture in India.”

With cosplay championships, Vocaloid fan communities, Japanese-inspired food activations and curated community meet-ups, Anime India Kolkata 2026 aims to offer an immersive, fan-first cultural experience. Anchored by Adda-o-Otaku by The Otaku Guild and competitive tournaments across fighting games, Pokémon VGC and more, the festival will cater to anime fans, gamers and creators alike.

Enhancing the event’s international stature, acclaimed Japanese director Susumu Mitsunaka (Haikyu!!) will attend Anime India Kolkata 2026 as a guest of honour, taking part in panel sessions, live interactions and exclusive fan engagements.

With a focus on uniting global creators, Indian studios and engaged fandoms, Anime India Kolkata 2026 is set to emerge as a central hub for India’s pop culture community, driving a nationwide anime and fandom celebration across the year.

Anime India is set to expand across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad in 2026, bringing fans, creators and communities together at an unprecedented scale.