Toy and game company Hasbro announced the “Hasbro Women Innovators of Play” event to be held virtually on 12 September between 10 am and 12:30 pm ET. A key announcement will be made during the day’s program.

The event will be centred on women’s leadership, innovation and women-led creativity. Participants will learn about the process of pitching a new toy or game and the journey through the Hasbro pipeline from concept to creation.

The program includes discussions with actor, director and entrepreneur Aisha Tyler; board game designer Elizabeth Hargrave; Hasbro Toy head Kim Boyd and Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro Gaming president Cynthia Williams.

“Women inventors have played a vital role throughout history – and at Hasbro, we are dedicated to connecting and collaborating with innovative women with revolutionary ideas,” said Boyd. “In our 100 years in business, Hasbro has consistently supported women trailblazers, including the inventors of Guess Who (Ora Coster) and Candy Land (Eleanor Abbott) and we’re proud to highlight women leaders across the world about the toy industry and beyond.”

Registration for the event can be done on the company’s website, and is free and open to anyone over 18 years old.