Guest Column | Bridging borders: Enabling Indian game developers to monetise for a global audience

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
India’s gaming story is entering its most transformative chapter yet. Once viewed primarily as a consumption market, the country is now evolving into a creator economy, home to hundreds of studios and developers whose ambitions and capabilities extend far beyond their national borders.
The shift has been swift and substantive. Widespread smartphone adoption, low data costs, and a generation of technically skilled creators have reshaped the landscape. India is no longer building games only for local players; it is designing experiences intended to stand alongside global titles and serve global audiences.
As per Mordor Intelligence Report, industry estimates value India’s gaming market at US$4.38 billion in 2025, with projections nearly doubling by 2030. But the more meaningful shift isn’t in the numbers, it’s in the mindset. Increasingly, Indian developers are thinking globally from the start, structuring production pipelines, monetisation frameworks, and live-ops strategies to compete beyond domestic markets. Let’s dive deeper into this shift.
A new global mindset
Across genres and platforms, Indian studios are experimenting with original IP, immersive storytelling, and competitive online formats. The rise of mid-core and hardcore mobile titles, the expanding indie ecosystem on PC and console, and growing Indian involvement in global development pipelines all point to a sector gaining creative and commercial confidence.
This trajectory mirrors the early stages of ecosystems like Finland, South Korea, and Canada, regions that transformed passionate developer communities into global powerhouses through collaboration, policy support, and international partnerships. India now stands at a similar inflection point, where creativity, technical capability, and global opportunity are converging.
Global investors are taking note as well. Beyond capital, they are bringing access to mentorship, publishing expertise, and international networks, the same mix that helped studios in East Asia and Scandinavia scale rapidly and sustainably.
At the same time, India’s monetisation maturity has accelerated. Developers are moving beyond one-time purchases and adopting global models such as in-app purchases, subscriptions, esports ecosystems, advertising, and hybrid monetiastion, supported by deeper player analytics and behavioral insight.
The road to global monetisation
Reaching global audiences requires more than building a great game, it demands strategic thinking, localised execution, and robust technical infrastructure. Global success is as much about operational sophistication as it is about creative excellence. To compete on equal footing, Indian developers must master four key dimensions that leading studios worldwide already treat as core disciplines.
1. Navigating local compliance, tax, and fraud management
Global expansion brings regulatory complexity. Each market operates with its own frameworks, for example, VAT in the EU, GST in India, and sales-tax and chargeback protocols across North America, along with evolving data-protection norms in Asia and beyond. Studios in mature gaming markets like South Korea, the UK, and Finland invest early in automated compliance tools and regional expertise to manage taxation, fraud, and data security. This proactive approach not only prevents legal bottlenecks but also builds credibility with payment partners and players.
Indian studios can adopt similar global best practices by embedding compliance workflows early, automating financial reporting, and partnering with experienced fintech or middleware providers. It’s not just about following regulations; it’s about building trust and operating as a reliable global brand.
2. Monetisation models that travel well
Monetisation is not one-size-fits-all. Regional preferences are shaped by culture, payment accessibility, and platform behaviour. In North America and Europe, players gravitate toward DLCs and premium add-ons. In East Asian markets such as Japan, Korea, and China, season passes, gacha mechanics, and cosmetic microtransactions dominate. Meanwhile, players in Latin America and Southeast Asia respond strongly to regional pricing and mobile subscription bundles. Indian developers can follow suit by experimenting, analysing player behaviour through live operations, and iterating based on insights. They can:
Ultimately, monetisation must feel local to the player yet remain scalable for the studio, a principle global publishers follow, and Indian teams can adopt to sustain engagement across borders. The key question is no longer “What works at home?” but “What works here?”
3. Building local relevance as a global strategy
Global success requires more than translation; it requires true localisation. Players in Brazil expect Boleto Bancário; in Japan, Konbini payments; in the Middle East, right-to-left interfaces. Leading publishers understand that localisation is an experience-design challenge, not simply a linguistic one. Epic Games and Riot tailor payment flows, UX patterns, and cultural aesthetics for each region to ensure every interaction feels native.
Similarly, Indian developers can elevate their storefronts and web shops by ensuring:
Localisation is not an expense; it is an investment in inclusion, trust, and conversion. It directly influences adoption, retention, and revenue outcomes.
4. Building global infrastructure through partnerships
No studio scales globally alone. Leading developers leverage specialised platforms to offload backend complexity and accelerate growth. By forming the right partnerships, Indian developers can access the same technical and operational advantages as top Western studios, from secure multi-currency payments to analytics and live-service capabilities. This approach levels the playing field and enables teams to focus on what truly matters: creativity, storytelling, and building player communities.
From India to the world
Momentum in Indian gaming is visible. Games like Raji: An Ancient Epic, a visually rich action-adventure rooted in Indian mythology, demonstrated that cultural storytelling can reach global audiences. Studios like Bombay Play and Lila Games are pairing creative agility with data-driven design and player-first thinking, evidence that Indian teams can compete on quality, execution, and retention benchmarks.
What connects these examples is intent, an export-first mindset supported by operational rigor and openness to global collaboration. They show that Indian studios can deliver world-class product experiences and introduce new creative perspectives to the global market.
Defining the future of global play
The global gaming ecosystem thrives on shared standards, ethical monetisation, transparent player engagement, inclusive community building, and respect for cultural nuances. If Indian studios align with these principles, they won’t just catch up, they’ll lead with authenticity and innovation. The challenge before the industry is no longer just about developing great games, but about embedding global best practices into everyday operations, from hiring international talent to engaging cross-border audiences with empathy.
For Indian developers, the barriers to global monetisation have never been lower. The key is to design globally but execute locally, blending India’s creativity with world-class infrastructure, data literacy, and cultural awareness.
As India’s creative force continues to rise, its developers have a unique opportunity to not just participate in the global market but to define it.
(This article has been contributed by Xsolla president Chris Hewish, and AnimationXpress does not necessarily subscribe to these views.)