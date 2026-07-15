Golden Wolf appoints Taylor Yontz as their senior creative director

Golden Wolf, the multi-award winning creative agency with offices in London and New York, recently shared that Taylor Yontz has joined as senior creative director. The organisation is behind global brand campaigns, immersive experiences, world-class animation and entertainment-led projects.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Golden Wolf as the studio continues to expand its role within Psyop Media Group, the newly formed global collective of independent studios and creative specialists. Taylor will be taking the reins on creative development across the US, leading creative direction, shaping new business, developing original IP, and helping deepen Golden Wolf’s creative integration across Psyop Media Group’s global network of talent.

Speaking about the appointment, executive creative director Stefan Falconer said, “From narrative and character development to original IP, Taylor brings a fresh creative perspective that perfectly complements where Golden Wolf is heading. As we continue to grow our presence in the US and evolve the studio creatively, she arrives at exactly the right moment. We’ve admired her work for years, and we’re incredibly excited to build alongside her as we shape the next chapter of Golden Wolf together.”

“I’ve always wanted to tell stories and be part of something bigger than myself. Since their inception, Golden Wolf has continuously raised the bar for what animation and design can be, and right now the studio is growing and evolving in really exciting ways. Getting to lead creative in the US market, help shape new business, develop new IP, and help build something lasting alongside Stefan and the broader Golden Wolf team is exactly the kind of challenge I’ve been working toward,” said Yontz.

Yontz brings 13+ years experience across brand, advertising, entertainment, and independent film, with credits for Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube, and collaborations with studios including BUCK, Giant Ant, Psyop and Oddfellows. Beyond the commercial work, her animation direction on short film Between Lines picked up the Audience Award at Brooklyn Film Festival and screened at Pictoplasma, Woodstock Film Festival, SCAD Savannah, and Flickers’ Rhode Island – the kind of storytelling chops that line up neatly with where Golden Wolf is headed with original IP.

This isn’t the first time paths have crossed. Golden Wolf and Taylor previously worked together on Can’t Hold Me Down, the Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Kyle Richh, and Lil Yachty music video produced in collaboration with Doodles. The studio already knew her work firsthand long before the hire.

There’s also a neat bit of symmetry: Taylor’s first Psyop project, a Touchland x Disney Minnie Mouse spot, landed shortly before the two studios joined forces.