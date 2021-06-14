Global Esports bags the winner title of Penta Esports’ Valorant Invitational tournament

Penta Esports has concluded the very first tournament Penta Esports Valorant Invitational under its ambit with game streaming and esports platform – Loco. Global Esports (GE) emerged as the champions of the tournament against Velocity gaming.

Ganesh ‘skrossi’ Gangadhar shared on official Instagram stories post match

The tournament format was best of five and Global Esports won with the final scoreboard 3-1. Ganesh ‘skrossi’ Gangadhar emerged as the MVP of the tournament with kill rates 23/12/ 03.

A total of eight teams were invited; Global Esports, Samurai Esports, Velocity Gaming, Enigma Gaming, Reckoning Esports, Team T69, Force One and Villainous. Velocity gaming became the first runner up and followed by Samurai Esports and Team T69. The prize money breakup is as follows:

Winner: Rs 150,000 Global Esports

First Runner-up: Rs 100,000 Velocity Gaming

Second Runner-up: Rs 25,000 Samurai Esports and T69

Here is what Global Esports shared post-winning on their official Instagram stories:

On winning the tournament Bhavin ‘HellrangeR’ Kotwani from GE shared, “It was not easy for us at all because Velocity is a really good team so we had to play our best game.” He also expressed how post-second game GE motivated themselves to give their best in the following matches.

One moment which literally shook the casters and the teams in laughter was when team Velocity accidentally clicked the surrender button on the very first match itself. Tejas ‘Rite2Ace’ Sawant in a post match interview confirmed that their first match among the best of five was accidentally surrendered, because a team member Vibhor mistakenly pressed the surrender button instead of technical timeout button and rest all of the team members followed by pressing F5.

Apart from that, the tournament itself was an entertainment package; be it Velocity Gaming’s mistake or the music event by indie artist Gamini, engaging casters, or the guest appearances from Riot Games head of publishing, India and South Asia Sukamal Pegu and GOQii founder and CEO Vishal Gondal. All of these added that extra shine to the debut tournament of Penta Esports which garnered more than 500K views on their official Youtube Channel.