Ginger Games to launch first mobile game backed by Krafton India Gaming Incubator, Activision and Riot Games

L-R: Ginger Games founders Sumit Batheja and Shrey Mishra

Newly launched Indian gaming studio Ginger Games that brings together a team with backgrounds at tech giants like Yahoo, Zynga, SuperGaming, Activision, and Jio Games announced their first title Monkey Mayhem. Backed by the Krafton India Gaming Incubator, the studio leverages prior experience in gaming technology and free-to-play mobile titles to build its upcoming projects

Ginger Games’ founding team boasts 50 years of gaming and media entertainment experience, having led over US $100 million in aggregated gaming and non-gaming media monetisation mandates for some of the games industry’s biggest publishers, as well as having scaled communities from zero to 11.5 million gamers.

As part of the Krafton India Gaming Incubator, the studio has been able to channel this experience with sharper focus benefiting from structured mentorship, technical resources. The program’s global insights have helped validate its design philosophy and approach to sustainable IP creation. The program’s ecosystem of partners and tools has further supported the team in building scalable IP and preparing titles for global audiences.

Ginger Games is focused on solving the mobile games industry’s biggest challenges: monetisation and retention through intricate game design and IP creation. The company’s founders are Sumit Batheja who held leadership roles at the big technology giants like Yahoo, Alibaba, and Tyroo (Smile Group) and Shrey Mishra, an experienced operator in the games and XR space previously founding GamingCentral and XR Central.

“After years building successful B2B gaming and media-tech products, we identified a clear whitespace: while mobile gaming is booming, most new titles struggle to sustain both player engagement and monetisation,” said Ginger Games CEO and co-founder Sumit Batheja. “Too many studios rely on shallow mechanics and copycat formulas, leading to short-lived success and missed opportunities for lasting IP. We hope to change that. We’re grateful for Krafton’s support as well as Fernanda and Anurag for believing in us and supporting us as our strategic advisors.”

“Welcoming Ginger Games into the Krafton India gaming incubator is a strong validation of our commitment to onboarding studios of exceptional quality,” said Krafton India incubator program head Anuj Sahani. “Their vision and approach to solving some of the industry’s toughest challenges exemplify the kind of innovation we want to champion.”

Ginger Games’ backers include King and Supercell former CMO Fernanda Romano, and Penta Esports CEO and co-founder Anurag Khurana former Riot Games India and Jio Games CEO.

“India and Brazil share a culture of ingenuity and resilience, and the team’s maturity and drive give me full confidence in what they’re building,” said King and Supercell former CMO and Ginger Games strategic advisor Fernanda Romano.

“In my experience, the age-old saying of betting on people not products rings true,” said Penta Esports CEO and co-founder, and Ginger Games strategic advisor Anurag Khurana. “The track record of Ginger Games’ founders was reason enough to support them as a strategic advisor.”

The studio’s first title Monkey Mayhem, is currently in beta stage with internal greenlight and early playable builds in testing.

“Our vision is to set a new standard for hybrid-casual games: sticky, scalable, and built to last,” said Ginger Games co-founder Shrey Mishra. “While others focus on scaling what already exists, we are focused on creating what should exist—globally resonant games rooted in a strong core loop and gameplay innovation. Our strategic focus on the roguelite genre—still relatively underexplored in the Indian market—positions us uniquely.”

The gaming company supported by Krafton India is deep at work building a genre-tailored design and operations engine for deep meta-systems and live ops that drive long-term engagement, and monetisation models that reward both players and the studio.