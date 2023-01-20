Genius Brands onboards Juan Carlos ‘JC’ Quintero for their new business enterprise, Genius Music

Genius Brands International recently announced the formation of a new division, Genius Music, focused on developing and monetizing its broad music publishing rights with emerging opportunities throughout the worldwide network of streaming platforms and existing broadcast outlets. Genius Brands has appointed veteran music executive and creative artist, Juan Carlos ‘JC’ Quintero, as Genius Music head to drive the new business venture.

Under Quintero’s leadership, Genius Music will create multiple revenue streaming opportunities through production and distribution of music soundtracks for its extensive portfolio of IP across Genius Brands (Shaq’s Garage, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Rainbow Rangers, Llama Llama, Baby Genius, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, Warren Buffet’s Secret Millionaires Club) and its affiliates Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. (Castlevania, Bravest Warriors, Bee and Puppycat, Catbug, Uke University) and Germany’s Your Family Entertainment (Fix and Foxi).

“We began laying the groundwork for Genius Music last year. Given the vast library of IP Genius Brands owns across our own library, as well as WOW! and YFE’s catalog, we envision significant new revenue streams via distribution and licensing on streaming channels, music platforms and sync licensing throughout all media. At Genius Music, we are creating a 21st century music library from the ground up. I am actively curating seasoned composers and serving as executive music producer to ensure a comprehensive buildout of a vast music library, covering a range of genres (EDM, Chill, Indie Rock, Alternative, Game, Trailer, World, Americana, Latin, etc.). Through Genius Brands’ exclusive partnerships and representation with international music publishers and distributors, the newly formed library is poised to achieve significant revenue worldwide, in one of the most important sectors of the entertainment industry ,” said Quintero.

Genius Music is launching a unique model comprising a production music library of over 8,000 original premium production tracks, specifically designed and produced for content creators on Genius Brands’ Frederator Network, a subsidiary of Wow! Unlimited Media Inc., which has become YouTube’s number talent-driven animation network, with 2,500 channels and over one billion ad-supported monthly views.

In addition, new production music assets are being developed for Shaq’s Garage, set to debut this year, including 1,800 minutes of original music (theme, score, songs, logos). The new series includes a theme song composed/produced by Ron Wasserman (Power Rangers, X-Men, Dragon Ball Z, Secret Millionaires Club), as well as the score composed by Matt McGuire (Power Rangers, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten).

A 30-year veteran in the music business, both on the business and creative side, Quintero spent over 20 years as a music producer/composer with top-tier Production Music Libraries (Warner Chappell/Café Moondo, Megatrax, 5 Alarm Music), as well as a couple decades producing, composing original works, while running his Jazz/World Music label, Moondo Records Inc. For over eight years, he served as the Head of Music at Saban Brands, working on renowned children’s brands, including Power Rangers, Digimon, Popples, Paul Frank, Julius Jr. and more.