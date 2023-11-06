Post-production and rental studio FutureWorks Media has announced the launch of its new-Look Studio, further evolving into a dynamic imaging studio, where colour, cameras, lenses and VFX play mutually pivotal roles.

With over a decade of development in imaging, the studio’s primary objective is to support cinematographers and directors in realising their visions through colour and post production services.

Uniting its colour services and camera rental division, the team at FutureWorks has streamlined its ability to deliver colour-balanced dallies to editorials through its DIT services – inclusive of onset monitoring of both HDR and SDR simultaneously.

Building on this, the team revealed its new Look Studio, housed within its colour facility. The studio serves as a creative hub, where solutions are tested, integrated and perfected before being deployed on location.

“Our commitment to investing in the training and deployment of colorists alongside cinematographers, along with trained imaging technicians on location, has yielded positive results for FutureWorks,” said FutureWorks co-founder Gaurav Gupta. “We’re continually pushing the boundaries of imaging, providing comprehensive solutions that seamlessly blend technical excellence with creative freedom.”

The studio floor features a 35’ x 20’ overall production space and a 14’ height to a full ceiling grid. Equipped with live grading carts and data management setups connected to the main colour grading suites in the facility, cinematographers can test cameras, lenses, and build Looks and LUTs alongside FutureWorks colorists.

They can also review their captured tests on DCI Projection, HDR, and SDR broadcast monitors right inside the Baselight colour grading suites. This facility of FutureWorks Media ensures thorough testing of the entire colour workflow, covering capture, data, conform, grade, and finally, mastering and QC.