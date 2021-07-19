‘Free Fire’ clocks in a billion plus downloads

Clocking over a billion downloads, Garena Free Fire has become the most downloaded mobile battle royale (BR) game on the Google Play Store.

The update first came about on from Garena’s LinkedIn post with the sneak peak of a special in-game event in conjunction with the game’s fourth anniversary that will be used to celebrate the big achievement.



The post reads, “Free Fire has been downloaded more than one billion times on the Google Play Store! Free Fire is the first mobile battle royale game to achieve this milestone and joins a small group of mobile games who have done so. This would not have been possible without the support of Free Fire’s global community of users. We will host a special in-game event in August – in conjunction with the game’s fourth anniversary – to celebrate this milestone with you. To our Free Fire communities around the world – thank you!”

The battle royale genre on mobile has seen a spike in popularity in recent times, with Free Fire’s rival Battlegrounds Mobile India also scaling up in the growth graph.

With Battlegrounds Mobile India’s recent launch and the following iOS release, Free Fire’s free might get run for its money mobile BR market.