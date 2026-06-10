Disney+ dropped trailer for animated supernatural comedy ‘The Doomies’ ahead of it’s Annecy run

Disney+ has released the official trailer for its upcoming animated supernatural comedy-adventure series, The Doomies, set to debut on 26 June. The platform will launch all 22 half-hour episodes of the series on premiere day, accompanied by four short-form companion episodes.

The additional shorts, titled Doug Unfiltered, Ghosted By A Ghost, Creepy Crepe, and What Is That Thing?, will also become available to stream on 26 June.

The Doomies follows best friends Bobby and Romy, whose lives are turned upside down after they accidentally unleash a portal to evil. Their once-peaceful coastal hometown soon becomes overrun with terrifying creatures, forcing the duo to confront supernatural threats while navigating the challenges of adolescence. Blending humour, mystery, and emotional storytelling, the series promises an adventure packed with monsters, mayhem, and heartfelt moments.

The voice cast features Max Mittelman as Bobby, Madison Calderon as Romy, Noel Gibson as Kim, Jon Bailey as Doug, and Zehra Fazal as Jenny. Produced by Academy Award-nominated animation studio Xilam Animation in collaboration with Disney Television Animation, the series was co-created by Andrès Fernandez, Pozla (aka Rémi Zaarour), and Henry Gifford.

Ahead of its streaming debut, The Doomies has earned recognition at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The series is competing in the TV Films category, with the episode Night of the Fishing Dead selected as an official festival entry. Chosen from more than 2,400 submissions, the episode will be showcased during the prestigious event, taking place from 21 to 27 June.



With its mix of supernatural thrills, comedy, and coming-of-age storytelling, The Doomies is shaping up to be one of Disney+’s most anticipated animated releases of the summer.





