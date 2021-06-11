Digital Dimension Entertainment Group appoints Marc Bourbonnais as COO

Six Emmy Awards and four Visual Effects Society Awards winner, Montreal based Digital Dimension Entertainment Group (DDEG) company has promoted its head of production, Marc Bourbonnais to COO of the holding company, overseeing operations of all of the company’s two studios, Saturday Animation Studios and Meduzarts Animation. The announcement was made by DDEG CEO and president Louis-Simon Menard.

“Since Marc joined the company in 2015, his structured approach to production challenges have made him an experienced problem-solver and pipeline expert for demanding digital productions,” commented Menard.

DDEG focuses on the creation and production of animated content. Meduzarts Animation specializes in content for adult audiences, collaborating on projects with clients such as Netflix, Legendary Entertainment, WB Games, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Sony, Blizzard Entertainment and Bethesda Softworks LLC. Among the studio’s major projects currently in production is the highly anticipated animated series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, directed by Zack Snyder and Jay Oliva.

Saturday Animation Studio, which focuses on quality youth content, is also full speed ahead on the development of its own IP slate. It’s also working on the renewal of its award-winning, co-produced property Mighty Mike (Cartoon Network/ABC/Universal Kids), along with production deals of exciting new series, which will expand the studio’s operations with a major increase in the hiring of animation talent in 2021.

“I am excited and honored to be awarded this new role. With my past experiences as a digital artist, instructor, producer and manager it is the perfect time to take on this opportunity,” stated Bourbonnais. “I am thrilled to be part of the DDEG family and will proudly continue to elevate its studios to whole new levels.”

Marc Bourbonnais

Bourbonnais joined Digital Dimension in August 2015 as head of technology, after which he was promoted to head of production in March 2017. In that role, Bourbonnais has shepherded over a dozen projects, including Zafari, Mighty Mike, Sadie Sparks and Helen’s Little School as well as multiple cinematics notably for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Outbreak and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War with the DDEG/Meduzarts Animation team.

Prior to joining DDEG, Bourbonnais served as president and co-founder of visual FX studio Modus FX (2007 – 2014) offering digital production services for film, television and new media. Modus FX worked on projects for clients such as Marvel Studios, Summit Entertainment, Relativity Media, Sony Pictures, Discovery Channel, Warner Bros. Interactive, and the History Channel. FFX-driven feature film productions included The Avengers, Now You See Me, Mirror Mirror, the Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and This Is The End. From 1997 to 2007, Bourbonnais served as the lead 3D technical director at Hybride, a division of Ubisoft that delivers state-of-the-art digital imagery for the film and TV industry worldwide.