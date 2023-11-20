The Pokémon Company and DLF Malls have come together to hold the first-ever Pokémon Mela in Delhi NCR. Scheduled over three weekends in November and December, the event will provide a fun weekend experience for people of all ages.

In this celebration, fans will be able to meet Pikachu and participate in interactive activities, with a chance to win exclusive Pokémon goodies. The Pokémon Mela was held at DLF Mall of India, Noida, on 17, 18 and 19 November. The event will be followed by DLF Avenue, Saket on 2 and 3 December and DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj on 8 and 9 December. Visitors can enjoy a variety of differing attractions at each venue.

The biggest attractions in store include dance performances and parades by Pikachu, to be held in public for the first time in India. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet Pikachu and create memories together, as well as participate in quiz contests to display their Pokémon knowledge and win prizes.

Kids can watch Pokémon animation videos and colour their favourite Pokémon, while social media lovers can click fun pictures at the Pokémon photobooth and take part in a post-and-win campaign to become the lucky winners of Pokémon plush toys. Pokémon GO fans can enjoy special Pokéstops in the Pokémon GO app. There is something for everyone at the event including exciting free gifts for all Pokémon fans visiting.

DLF retail division head and senior executive director Pushpa Bector expressed “We are absolutely thrilled to introduce the first-ever Pokémon Mela in India at DLF Mall of India. It’s an exceptional event that promises to bring joy and excitement to our patrons. We are committed to providing such unparalleled innovative shopping and entertainment experiences, and this one-of-a-kind initiative underscores our dedication to creating unforgettable moments for all our patrons.”

“We are delighted to partner with DLF Malls as our co-host for the very first Pokémon Mela. Pokémon is here to stay,” said The Pokémon Company corporate officer Susumu Fukunaga. “We want to create more and more opportunities to reach out to the audiences in India and find a place in their everyday life. We believe that on-ground events are key to fostering meaningful interactions with existing Pokémon fans, while carving a way to connect with new ones. We invite people in Delhi NCR to join the fun at the venues and experience the enchanting world of Pokémon.”

This event in Delhi NCR marks the beginning of a series of initiatives planned by The Pokémon Company to enhance the presence of Pokémon in India and create opportunities for people to interact with Pokémon in real life.