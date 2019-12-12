Cyber ​​Group Studios’ hit series ‘Gigantosaurus’ taken up by Disney and France Télévisions for two additional seasons

Cyber ​​Group Studios has announced that Disney and France Télévisions have picked up two additional seasons of its preschool hit,

Gigantosaurus

. The popular CGI-animated series will add 104 new episodes, featuring all-new songs, to be made available worldwide on both Disney Junior and Disney+ as well as France Télévisions and Germany’s Super RTL.

“

Gigantosaurus

has been a gigantic hit with kids around the globe and we’re excited about the opportunity to bring even more of the prehistoric fun to families with seasons two and three. Disney has been a fantastic partner and we’re looking forward to continuing to work together to achieve even bigger success for the

Gigantosaurus

brand ahead. We are also proud to have both France Télévisions and Super RTL as part of this exciting adventure,” commented Cyber Group Studios president and CEO Pierre Sissmann.

Gigantosaurus

, the CGI comedy-action series produced by Cyber Group Studios, brings preschoolers along on the adventures of four young dinosaur friends as they explore their prehistoric world.

Gigantosaurus

season one, currently airing on Disney Junior around the globe, will launch on France Télévisions next month and on the UK’s free-to-air channel Tiny POP next year. The series will also be made available on other free-to-air channels internationally, including Germany’s Super RTL and Italy’s Rai Yoyo. Content from the first season will also launch on Netflix from spring

2020.

France Télévisions head of Content for Young Audiences and animation added, “Following the discovery of

The Pirates Next Door

series, France Télévisions is very proud to support this new French production of Cyber Group Studios, based on Jonny Duddle’s book. With the big bad

Gigantosaurus

, children will learn to cope with their fears and will take a leap for a new adventure in the fabulous world of Dinosaurs” , comments Tiphaine de Raguenel.”

Buoyed by the series’ on-screen ratings success, Cyber Group Studios has launched an extensive licensing program for the brand. The debut collection of

Gigantosaurus

toys from global master toy partner Jakks Pacific is now at major retailers across the U.S., with worldwide distribution to follow in 2020. Global master publishing partner Templar is set to release more than 40 TV tie-in books over the next two years. In addition, Cyber Group Studios and Outright Games are now in production on the first-ever video game based on the series, to be available

on PlayStation4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The release date is soon to be announced. Additional

Gigantosaurus

products in categories including apparel, home furnishings, and stationery are set to launch next year.