World Innovation Congress & Awards 2023 (WICA) conferred ‘Innovation Leadership Award’ upon Creative Multimedia Group founder and MD RajaSekhar Buggaveeti.

The 15th edition of WICA was held on 17 February 2023 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The award, including a shining trophy and a citation, was presented to Buggaveeti amidst thunderous applause.

Sharing his knowledge as an edupreneur with over 25 years of experience, Buggaveeti, a key speaker at the conference, dwelt extensively on ‘Design Thinking for Innovation’ and cited several examples including the innovation Learning Experience Design (LXDTM) conceived and executed with exceptional outcomes by his group Creative Multimedia.

“Innovation has been the cornerstone of sustainable growth for Creative Multimedia Group since

inception and it has played a key role in building a competitive edge. At Creative Multimedia, we’ve always been focused on innovating the training game to produce world-class multimedia talent and drive organisational growth, not just for us but for the scores of recruiters who would benefit from our inspired, innovation-focused talent,” said Buggaveeti.

He was part of a panel of eminent speakers including CEOs, CTOs, directors and founders who are driving innovation at different organisations across India. These professionals from diverse fields were invited to speak at the WICA 2023.

While the objective of WICA is to benchmark innovation practices and ensure that innovation is at the heart of organisational values, the awards aims to recognise the best of the best who have contributed significantly and made a positive impact on the world at large through innovation.

An independent jury comprising leaders, researchers and academicians from across the globe reviewed the shortlisted candidates and finalised the award winners. Buggaveeti was amongst the select winners and WICA acknowledged his contribution to Creative Multimedia Group.

Creative Multimedia Group is an award-winning digital media education powerhouse focused on producing job-ready animation, VFX, gaming and UI/UX design talent. The group famed for its training and record placements comprises two of India’s top digital media institutions: Creative Multimedia Academy and Creative Multimedia College of Fine Arts.

Established in 1998, Creative Multimedia has shaped 27,000+ careers to date and attracts students from all parts of India. The group offers a range of in-demand degree, PG and certificate programs. They have won several coveted awards including The Best Digital Media Academy in India Award (thrice) and the Award for Educational Excellence (twice). These are in addition to many more accolades that bear testimony to the group’s benchmark training.