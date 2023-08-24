Comic Con India, the nation’s foremost pop culture phenomenon, announces the launch of its

eagerly awaited 11th edition in Bengaluru. The three days celebration will be hosted from 17 to 19 November and the tickets are available now. Comic Con India also announced exclusive passes for

super fans with super-charged surprises this season.

Bengaluru Comic Con will give a chance to fans to interact with their favourite characters, explore artist alleys and join panel discussions with industry leaders. The Bengaluru Comic Con will be held at KTPO Center, Whitefeild.

Last year, Comic Con made its come back to India after two years due to Covid-19 pandemic and previous Bengaluru Comic Con was a successful affair. The previous edition featured international artists, cosplay competition, and other gaming activities.