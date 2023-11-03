Cinesite has released its breakdown reel illustrating its work on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (TMNT), days prior to delivering a panel Tapping into turtlemania: the creative forces crafting Mutant Mayhem at Spark Animation on 12 November at 10:45 AM PT alongside the film’s director Jeff Rowe.

Cinesite played a pivotal role in the creation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Its Vancouver & Montreal teams supported lead vendor Mikros by providing 21.5 minutes of animation across 20 sequences.

The project was Cinesite’s second animation collaboration with Paramount, following on from its work on Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022). The crew led by VFX supervisor Chris Kazmier and animation supervisor Eric Cheung worked on the box office hit smash, which grossed $120m in the US and Canada for 11 months.

Check out Cinesite’s work here:

Also, Cinesite team will attend the following events at Spark Animation 9-12th November in Vancouver’s Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre.

Saturday – 11 November, 4:00 PM (PT)- In The Director’s Chair – Jeff Rowe On Tmnt: Mutant Mayhem. Presented by Paramount Pictures with Jeff Rowe · Moderated by Marina Antunes.

Sunday – 12 November, 10:45 AM (PT)- Tapping Into Turtlemania: The Creative Forces Crafting Mutant Mayhem. Presented by Cinesite with Christopher Springfield,Eric Cheung & Jeff Rowe · Moderated by Sue Rowe.

Saturday – November 11, 9:30 AM- 4PM (PT)-Career Fair

Cinesite will be recruiting for its upcoming project, Smurfs, at the Spark Career Fair held on Saturday registration & venue details here. The untitled Smurfs film is set for a February 2025 release. It’s written by the South Park writer Pam Brady, directed by Chris Miller (Puss in Boots and Shrek the third) and produced by Ryan Harris (Lego Batman movie).

Cinesite’s crew is being led by Barbara Zelinski (producer) and Chris Kazmier (VFX supervisor), under the direction of production head Tamara Boutcher. Cinesite remains in production on Aniventure’s upcoming films Hitpig based on characters from Pulitzer Prize-winner Berkeley Breathed’s Pete & Pickles, Animal Farm an animated adaptation of George Orwell’s classic novella directed by Andy Serkis as well as the animated series Iwaju for Disney+.