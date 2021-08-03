CAKE’s pre-school animated series ‘Tish Tash’ to premier in UK

2D animated pre-school series Tish Tash to premier on CBeebies. The announcement was made by CAKE.

The 52 x 5’ series aimed at three to five year-olds is set to premiere in September 2021.

Tish Tash follows the adventures of a young bear called Tish, her bear family and her larger-than-life imaginary friend Tash, as they learn about the world around them. No matter what troubles they face — be it surviving long, boring car trips or helping Tish’s baby brother not to be too sad about losing his favourite toy — these special friends can create new worlds around themselves, embarking on fun adventures, while inspiring imaginative play and problem solving in young children.

CAKE CEO Ed Galton said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with CBeebies on this charming animated series and look forward to introducing Tish and her imaginary friend Tash and their original adventures to family audiences in the UK.”

Tish Tash is produced by South Korean animation shop Studio Gale, Singapore-based August Media Holdings, Philippines media group Synergy88 Entertainment and BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning UK based Karrot Entertainment.

With family life at the heart of the series, sparky kid-voiced performances and genuine warmth created by believable and funny family dynamics make the stories in Tish Tash enjoyable for both kids and parents.