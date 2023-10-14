UK-based kids’ entertainment company Cake has partnered with Mainframe Studios and Studio 71 to handle international distribution rights to the comedy adventure series The Guava Juice Show.

A YouTube Original, The Guava Juice Show (two seasons – 26 x 11’) is produced by Vancouver-based Mainframe Studios (Team Zenko Go, Sony Pictures Television – Kids Octonauts: Above & Beyond, Spin Master’s Unicorn Academy) and Studio 71 and launched on YouTube in 2022.

Aimed at six to 12 year olds, the series stars Roi Fabito, YouTuber and creator of the Guava Juice YouTube channel on which the series is based. Fabito’s channel has over 16.8 million subscribers and over nine billion views. The series was created by John Hazlett, Lienne Sawatsky & Dan Williams. Fabito, Mainframe’s Gregory R. Little and Studio71’s Michael Schreiber executive produced along with Michael Hefferon, Adam Boorstin and Hazlett, Sawatsky and Williams.

The Guava Juice Show follows the adventures of 14-year-old Roi and his best friends – fearless fellow teen Jenny and a risk-averse neurotic talking fruit Guava – as they work at a mysterious curio shop and travel to fantastical parallel worlds throughout the multiverse in a magical bathtub. Whether searching for a mundane item for a customer or meeting dysfunctional twin superheroes or a seemingly evil computer with a heart of gold, their adventures always go somewhere unexpected with Roi, Jenny and Guava getting more than they bargained for and fighting to rein in the chaos around them.

The show was awarded Best Screenwriting for a Children’s Series for episode 123, written by Christine Mitchell, at the WGC Screenwriting Awards 2023 and has been nominated for two Leo Awards for Best Animation Series and Best Art Direction.