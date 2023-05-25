Kids’ entertainment company Cake and Reel FX Animation have teamed up with Annie Mumolo and Ariane Price on 3D animated series Lulu and The Help You Crew.

Lulu is an extraordinary eight-year-old girl who lives in the multicultural melting-pot of Vista Feliz with her Argentinian grandmother Abuelita and an eccentric, hilarious and perfectly imperfect crew of rescued pets – a cat, chameleon, turtle and puppy – all of whom she gave a second chance, a home and a different kind of family. Together, they help the town’s pets and young animals overcome everyday childhood challenges such as feeling overwhelmed by new experiences, dealing with sibling rivalry, being worried about what other people think and being afraid of the dark, to find the confidence to be their best selves, both inside and out.

The 52 x 11 minute episodic series targeting three to five-year-olds was created by Annie Mumolo – writer of blockbuster feature Bridesmaids and writer and star of instant cult classic Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar – and Ariane Price – senior member of the famed Groundlings sketch and improv comedy theatre. Working closely with Mumolo and Price, Cake are leading development, production and international distribution, with Reel FX Animation as exec producers.

Creators Mumolo and Price said, “As mothers, pet rescuers and comedians we are excited to share this heart felt project that will have both kids and their parents laughing and learning.”

Cake CEO Ed Galton said, “Lulu and The Help You Crew is a show that we feel perfectly meets the needs of our time. Ariane and Annie are stars on the improv scene and so we are very excited about what that can bring to younger audiences.”

Belly-laugh-inducing, song-fueled stories, inspired by Mumolo’s and Price’s own experiences of mixed ethnicities, Lulu and The Help You Crew is infused with empowering takeaways and tools to help children everywhere with the daily challenges of childhood while celebrating the differences that make us special.