Bot VFX onboards Srikanth Swaminathan as their chief executive officer

Visual effects company Bot VFX announced the appointment of its chief executive officer Srikanth Swaminathan, effective immediately.

“Our goal was to fill the chief executive role with someone who has strong business acumen, experience growing businesses, and a mature temperament to not only keep the growth momentum we’ve built, but to accelerate it,” noted Bot VFX co-founder and chairman Hitesh Shah. “We’re thrilled to have found such a person in Srikanth and excited to have him help us write the next chapter of Bot’s journey.”

“I am excited to join Bot VFX at such a pivotal moment in its journey. BOT is such a recognised and beloved brand in the visual effects industry, and I look forward to working with this talented team to build on that strong foundation as we continue to grow,” said Swaminathan.

“Srikanth is an astute leader with great clarity in his thinking and a strong drive to create meaningful, enduring growth. What struck me from our very first conversation was how quickly he grasped the way we work, the standards we hold ourselves to, and the relationships we’ve built over the years. That instinct, combined with his experience makes him a natural fit for where Bot is headed,” said Bot VFX co-founder & managing director Sreyans Bardia.

Swaminathan brings over twenty-seven years of experience leading large-scale business transformation efforts. Over the course of his career, he has led large-scale business units with full P&L responsibility exceeding $100 million in revenue, while managing large cross-functional teams across the US, Europe, and Asia. Most recently, he served as managing director and global delivery head for the consumer unit at Brillio, a leading IT services company, where he oversaw complex technology programs which included incorporating AI-enabled workflows across retail, CPG, utilities, logistics, and media sectors.

Prior to Brillio, Swaminathan served as managing director at Investis Digital (now IDX), where he managed and scaled the company’s India operations, leading the organisation through a period of significant growth and navigating the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, he spent close to two decades at Cognizant in a series of progressively larger leadership roles.

Known for his operational discipline and people-first leadership philosophy, he has consistently brought a forward-looking approach to the organisations he has led, identifying emerging technologies and translating them into tangible business impact. Newly appointed Bot VFX CEO holds a bachelor of engineering in Computer Science from Madras University and is based in Chennai, India.