UK-based independent production company Big Little Fish Television announced that former BBC Studios Kids & Family Preschool Development head Ros Attille has been appointed as its first Children’s & Young Audiences head. Attille, who previously developed and created hit returning titles including the multi award-winning animated series JoJo & Gran Gran, and RTS Award-winning series YolanDa’s Band Jam and Grace’s Amazing Machines, joins the four-year-old indie to grow its children’s slate.

“It’s always been my aim to create brilliant, enduring and inclusive content for children of all ages, and Big Little Fish is the perfect fit for that ambition. Representation is high on my agenda, and I will endeavour to be an advocate for all children through our content” said Ros Attille.

Big Little Fish Television is led by former Discovery commissioner Mark Procter and Attille joins COO Georgina Surtees and creative director Peter Usher as part of the company’s senior management team.

“The knowledge and experience that Ros brings will allow us to make innovative and aspirational content for a really important age group that we highly value. I’m looking forward to working alongside her to bring some truly unique IP to the children’s market both here in the UK and beyond,” said Usher.

Earlier this year, Big Little Fish Television produced its first ever children’s series, CBBC production Meet the McQueens, starring 14-year-old vegan chef Omari McQueen. In the newly created role, Attille will be developing brand new projects for Omari as well as overseeing the company’s move into children’s animation and unscripted live action.

In her first official engagement as part of Big Little Fish, Attille will be speaking at The Children’s Media Conference on 6 July.