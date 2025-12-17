Bharat Sundaresan joins ‘Snick & Willow’ as global ambassador

Bharat Sundaresan (right)

Snick & Willow has announced that cricket commentator, writer, author, broadcaster, and world-renowned storyteller Bharat Sundaresan has officially joined the project as a global ambassador, the voice of Sir Malik, and cultural and creative advisor.

Snick and Willow follows two spirited young characters who explore the world of cricket through curiosity, friendship and everyday adventure. Set within a warm, culturally grounded universe, the project blends sport, storytelling and humour as Snick and Willow learn from the people, places and traditions around them.

Originally from India and now based in Adelaide, Sundaresan has spent more than 18 years covering cricket around the world. In addition to his work as a senior journalist and commentator, he is a regular presence on Australian television and radio, appearing on programs including ABC Breakfast, The Project, Offsiders, and more.

He was also the subject of an ABC Australian Story documentary in February 2025, highlighting his journey, passion for cricket, and his personality.

Sundaresan, as Snick & Willow’s global ambassador, will represent and promote the brand worldwide through media, public appearances, and community engagement. He will uphold the project’s values, foster relationships, provide cultural insight, and contribute creatively.

Sundaresan said, “Cricket has taken me around the world, giving me lasting stories and friendships. Growing the game globally matters to me because cricket unites cultures. Joining Snick & Willow lets me help inspire young fans discovering the sport. I’m excited to bring my voice, passion, and love for cricket to this project.”

The IP’s creator Ken Cantrill shared, “We are thrilled to welcome Sundaresan to the Snick & Willow family. His love for cricket, global perspective, and genuine connection with audiences make him the ideal ambassador for our mission. His involvement elevates the project, and we are honoured to have him help showcase this amazing universe.”

Snick and Willow was presented at the Andrew Symonds Shane Warne Invitational at the Royal Pines Golf Resort on 31 October 2025. The event brought together several days of golf, conversation and shared memories, creating a setting marked by mutual respect and good humour. The competitive element sat alongside a strong sense of generosity and togetherness, offering an appropriate tribute to Andrew Symonds and Shane Warne and securing the invitational’s place on Australia’s sporting calendar.