The BenQ PD2705UA monitor is a top-performing monitor, ideal for creative professionals working in the photo and editing business. It features a range of connectivity options and a swanky design – but comes at a high price of Rs.48,900.

The PD2705UA is a high-quality 4K display monitor with a 27-inch screen. Let’s start with the basics – installation. The monitor is easy to unbox and install. It comes with a wide array of connectivity options – USB-C cable, HDMI 2.0 cable, DP to DP 1.4 cable, USB 3.0 cable, making it a favourable choice for industry professionals.

With a display resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, it offers a fine picture quality which is comfortable to view even at a certain distance. Apart from the slightly grainy picture one sees while playing a 4K video, the company delivers on its specialised display modes which bring out the details of intricate designs. But it wouldn’t hurt to get a sharper picture quality still.

It ensures eye comfort through flicker-free screen. A matte anti-glare screen surface with low blue light and Darkroom mode helps prevent eye fatigue, especially for those working for longer durations.

The monitor’s LED backlit IPS display provides a palette of 1.07 billion colours. The pane covers 99 per cent sRGB with a video equivalent of Rec.709, which is a standard for colour reproduction on transmissive displays. Hence, the colours look very much accurate. For video makers, the monitor handles HDR content, via HDR10 support. This format offers high levels of brightness and contrast along with more true-to-life colours and details.

Its panel is Pantone Validated for colour accuracy. It is also Pantone SkinTone Validated for the precise skin-tone reproduction. In addition, The Dual View mode on the Hotkey Puck G2 (the circular remote) gives a side-by-side comparison of colours and display. The controls on the Hotkey Puck proves handy and can be placed wherever one deems it comfortable.

As for the Refresh Rate of the monitor, though it is mentioned as 60 Hz, it does not seem as smooth as 60.

The sleek design of the monitor is accentuated by a button-free lower edge. The lack of external controls on the edges give it a neat look. The cylindrical support column is adjustable, moving up and down as per one’s requirements, and stays firm at the set height. The monitor can be easily rotated into a portrait mode, however, screen rotation is not automatic. One needs to install BenQ’s Display Pivot software and “enable” the auto Pivot feature for auto screen rotation to activate. But plenty of tilt and pan options are available.

The physical controls are located on the lower right of the rear panel of the monitor. Since they are out of sight, it may take a tad-bit longer to memorise which one is what.

The monitor has built-in speakers. While the bass of the speakers isn’t great, they are suitable for reference audio while working on a video.

Final Verdict

All in all, BenQ PD2705UA offers a lot but the price is a bit of a stretch on the pocket. Monitors with similar specs are priced between Rs. 25,000 and 35,000; but somewhere, they do not offer as many features as the BenQ monitor. Say for instance, they won’t have the wide array of plug-in options that PD2705UA offers, or may not have an IPS display, or do not come with a built-in speaker. Even with the multiple features and the quality it offers, the BenQ monitor may seem a bit overpriced. But if you look for quality and a feature-packed gadget, and do not mind shelling a bit more, this model is an excellent option for you.