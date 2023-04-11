Bejuba! Entertainment announced that it has acquired the worldwide distribution rights for the 52×11 minute, buddy comedy Grounded. The show made for six to 11 year olds is created by Mike Blum of Pipsqueak Animation (USA) and Remy Labaki of Hey Daisy Moon Productions (Scotland).

Tatiana Kober of Bejuba! Entertainment will serve as an executive producer on the series. They are looking for broadcast and production partners.

Grounded tells the story of two free-spirited, amiable caterpillars who missed the butterfly call but still exuberantly embrace their unique outlook from the bottom rung of their sky high society. With its kid-relatable, offbeat characters and heartwarming themes that encourage kids to be themselves, Grounded is well-placed to capture the hearts of audiences and critics alike.

“We are excited to introduce Grounded to the global market and to work with the talented teams at Pipsqueak Animation and Hey Daisy Moon Productions,” said Kober. “We love that the heroes of the show have one great super power- always being their own authentic selves and have no doubt that the series will resonate with kids and families around the world.”

Pipsqueak Animation, an Emmy-nominated animation studio, has a long history of producing, directing, writing, and delivering award-winning animated productions (Fifi: Cat Therapist, Get My Goat, Samurai! Daycare) for major clients like DreamWorks TV, Netflix, Cartoon Network, MTV, Comedy Central, truTV, and Disney, among many others.

Recently awarded one of the top emergent production companies in Scotland, Hey Daisy Moon Productions specialises in high-quality animation and a multi-platform strategy. Dedicated to the production of exciting, animated programs for the international market, it focuses on properties that both inspire and entertain children everywhere.