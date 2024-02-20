The winners of the 2024 EE Bafta Film Awards were announced in a ceremony hosted by David Tennant at The Royal Festival Hall in London and broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer. The EE Baftas celebrate the very best in film of the past year.
Oppenheimer won seven Baftas: best film; director for Christopher Nolan; leading actor for Cillian Murphy; supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr.; cinematography; editing and original score. The special visual effects award went to Poor Things, while Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron bagged the Bafta Award in the animated film category.
Here is a full list of the nominees, with the winners in bold:
Animated Film
The Boy And The Heron – Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget -Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram
Elemental -Peter Sohn, Denise Ream
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse -Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg
Special Visual Effects
Poor Things -Tim Barter, Simon Hughes, Dean Koonjul, Jane Paton
The Creator -Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 -Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One -Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
Napoleon Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
British Short Animation
Crab Day Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
Visible Mending -Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
Wild Summon -Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley
Best Film
Oppenheimer -Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas
Anatomy of a Fall -Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
The Holdovers -Mark Johnson
Killers Of The Flower Moon -Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas
Poor Things -Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone
Outstanding British Film
The Zone Of Interest – Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson
All of Us Strangers -Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey
How To Have Sex -Molly Manning Walker, Konstantinos Kontovrakis, Emily Leo, Ivana Mackinnon
Napoleon -Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa
The Old Oak -Ken Loach, Rebecca O’brien, Paul Laverty
Poor Things -Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony Mcnamara
Rye Lane -Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia
Saltburn -Emerald Fennell, Josey Mcnamara, Margot Robbie
Scrapper -Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough
Wonka -Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Earth Mama -Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director), Alex Fry (Director)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President -Christopher Sharp (Director) [Also Directed By Moses Bwayo]
How To Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)
Is There Anybody Out There? -Ella Glendining (Director)
Film Not In The English Language
The Zone Of Interest Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson
20 Days In Mariupol –Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner
Anatomy Of A Fall -Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
Past Lives -Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon
Society of the Snow -J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza, Sandra Hermida
Documentary
20 Days In Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner
American Symphony -Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun
Beyond Utopia -Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum, Sue Mi Terry
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie -Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion
Wham! –Chris Smith, John Battsek, Simon Halfon
Director
Oppenheimer -Christopher Nolan
All Of Us Strangers -Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall -Justine Triet
The Holdovers -Alexander Payne
Maestro -Bradley Cooper
The Zone of Interest –Jonathan Glazer
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall -Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Barbie -Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers – David Hemingson
Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
Past Lives – Celine Song
Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction -Cord Jefferson
All Of Us Strangers -Andrew Haigh
Oppenheimer -Christopher Nolan
Poor Things -Tony Mcnamara
The Zone Of Interest –Jonathan Glazer
Leading Actress
Emma Stone- Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino- The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller- Anatomy Of A Fall
Carey Mulligan- Maestro
Vivian Oparah- Rye Lane
Margot Robbie- Barbie
Leading Actor
Cillian Murphy- Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper Maestro
Colman Domingo Rustin
Paul Giamatti The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan Saltburn
Teo Yoo Past Lives
Supporting Actress
Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Emily Blunt- Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks- The Color Purple
Claire Foy- All Of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller- The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike- Saltburn
Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr.- Oppenheimer
Robert De Niro- Killers Of The Flower Moon
Jacob Elordi- Saltburn
Ryan Gosling- Barbie
Paul Mescal- All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa –The Holdovers
Original Score
Oppenheimer -Ludwig Göransson
Killers Of The Flower Moon -Robbie Robertson
Poor Things -Jerskin Fendrix
Saltburn -Anthony Willis
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse -Daniel Pemberton
Casting
The Holdovers -Susan Shopmaker
All Of Us Strangers -Kahleen Crawford
Anatomy Of A Fall -Cynthia Arra
How To Have Sex -Isabella Odoffin
Killers of The Flower Moon -Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
Cinematography
Oppenheimer -Hoyte Van Hoytema
Killers Of The Flower Moon -Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro -Matthew Libatique
Poor Things -Robbie Ryan
The Zone Of Interest -Łukasz Żal
Editing
Oppenheimer -Jennifer Lame
Anatomy Of A Fall –Laurent Sénéchal
Killers Of The Flower Moon -Thelma Schoonmaker
Poor Things -Yorgos Mavropsaridis
The Zone of Interest -Paul Watts
Production Design
Poor Things -Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
Barbie -Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Killers of The Flower Moon -Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
Oppenheimer -Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
The Zone Of Interest -Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora
Costume Design
Poor Things -Holly Waddington
Barbie -Jacqueline Durran
Killers Of The Flower Moon -Jacqueline West
Napoleon -Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
Oppenheimer -Ellen Mirojnick
Makeup & Hair
Poor Things –Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
Killers Of The Flower Moon -Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
Maestro -Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori Mccoy-Bell
Napoleon -Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
Oppenheimer -Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh Mcintosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
Sound
The Zone Of Interest -Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
Ferrari –Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
Maestro -Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One -Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer -Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’connell, Gary A. Rizzo
British Short Film
Jellyfish And Lobster -Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
Festival Of Slaps -Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
Gorka -Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
Such A Lovely Day -Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs
Yellow Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos
EE Rising Star Award
Mia Mckenna-Bruce
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Sophie Wilde
The Bafta Award ceremony included a performance by Sophie Ellis-Bextor of Murder on the Dancefloor. Hannah Waddingham performed a solo rendition of Time After Time as part of the In Memorium, honouring those in the film industry who have sadly passed away in the last 12 months.