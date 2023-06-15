A new partnership has been established between Asia’s key content market and conference, the Asia TV Forum (ATF), and the leading programme for Asian-European co-productions, Ties That Bind (TTB), to launch a brand-new lab and pitch tailored specifically to the needs of the animation industry.

The ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch initiative, starting in 2023, will bring together producers with projects from Asia and Europe with the potential and desire to explore new financing and co-production opportunities, new markets, and new audiences in both continents.

The Lab & Pitch is organised in partnership with the European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs (EAVE), Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, Southeast Asian Audio-Visual Association (SAAVA), and supported by Creative Europe – Media sub-programme of the European Union.

What is ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch?

The Animation Lab & Pitch brings together selected producers with animation projects from Asia and Europe, offering an insight into the animation markets, financing, and co-production possibilities in both continents.

An intensive five-day online prep session in autumn segueing to a second onsite lab, an open pitch, and further onsite activities with renowned industry decision-makers in December, the aim of the training is to prepare the participants for the market launch and pitch of their projects. Onsite events will take place at ATF in Singapore on 6-8 December 2023.

“We are thrilled to launch ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch together with our partners the Asia TV Forum & Market,” said Luxembourg-based European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs’ (EAVE) CEO Kristina Trapp. “The focus on animation will allow to open new opportunities of cooperation in the burgeoning animation sector and is the perfect addition to our existing training offer at Ties That Bind,”

“It gives ATF great pleasure to continue the strategic relationship with TTB, having had a highly collaborative experience over the years curating business opportunities for various projects,” added RX Singapore group project director Yeow Hui Leng. “Together with our industry partners, we look forward to developing facets within the ecosystem that will continue to benefit the creation of good content.”

Accepted formats include feature-length animated films, as well as TV formats (series or mini-series) and short films in development or financing stage. Preference will be given to projects with great creative potential, exciting visuals, interest and potential for co-production, and potential for travel across borders and continents. The program is not open to pre-school content, with preference given to animation for youth, families and adults.