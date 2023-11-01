ARTE announced a new game Gloomy Eyes – The Game, in co-production with Atlas V and 3 DAR and Be Revolution, and in close collaboration with Fishing Cactus, which created and developed the game. Gloomy Eyes – The Game is a video game adaptation of the VR animated film written and directed by Fernando Maldonado and Jorge Tereso.

Its release is scheduled for 2025.

“The announcement of Gloomy Eyes – The Game is a testament to ARTE’s investment in the world of independent video games. With its surprising artistic universe, innovative and accessible gameplay, and moving story, ARTE’s editorial strategy is in full swing,” said Digital Project Management & Video Games co-productions head & Publishing Activities manager Adrien Larouzée.

Game description reads: Gloomy Eyes – The Game tells the poignant story of Gloomy, a mysterious zombie child, and Nena, a young human girl, in a world where the sun has chosen not to rise. Darkness has awakened the dead from their graves, and the living are trying to chase them away. In the midst of this ongoing conflict between the dead and the living, players find themselves closely connected to this unusual couple who are trying to bring light back to the world despite fear, tension, and hostility.

Using the unique abilities of Gloomy and Nena, players must solve puzzles and assist the heroes in their quest to make the sun rise again. They will uncover a unique story about loneliness, difference, and love by solving the various puzzles in this dark and poetic narrative game.

Gloomy Eyes – The Game invites players into beautifully crafted dioramas, thanks to its original artistic direction and graphical style. These elements directly inherit from the virtual reality experience that won the Best VR Film award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2019.

Key Information about Gloomy Eyes – The Game:

The dark and fantastical artistic universe created by Fernando Maldonado and Jorge Tereso.

Clever puzzles to be solved by playing as both Nena and Gloomy, each with their unique skills.

A touching story about loneliness, difference, and love.

An enchanting soundtrack and graphics.

Since 2013 as a co-producer, and since 2018 as a publisher, ARTE France has been encouraging and supporting independent video game creation.

ARTE France will be participating in the Paris Games Week from 1-5 November at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in the ‘Made in France’ space, hall one. This event will be the ideal opportunity to showcase its best games and latest creations at the ‘10 years of ARTE’ booth.