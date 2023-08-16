Dr Anil Pant

Aptech managing director and CEO Dr Anil Pant passed away on 15 August. The company, which owns education academies like Arena Animation and Maac, confirmed the news through an exchange filing.

In the statement, Aptech said: “With regards to aforesaid reference, the Company regrets to inform about the sad demise of Dr. Anil Pant, Managing Director & CEO of the Company on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Dr. Pant’s contribution and energy will be missed by the Company. All the Directors and employees of the Company convey their deepest condolences to his family.”

Dr. Pant’s passing comes sometime after his indefinite leave. On 19 June this year, he had gone on an indefinite leave due to health concerns, as indicated in an exchange filing made by the Aptech at that time.

Aptech commenced its operations in 1986 and is a major name in the non-formal vocational training business in India. Pant, who joined Aptech in July 2016, has steered the organisation to greater success since joining. Under his leadership, Aptech has been appraised by CMMI Institute at Maturity Level 3 of People Capability Maturity Model and Capability Maturity Model in 2018. In 2017, Aptech was certified as a Great Place to Work and also featured in India’s Top 50 Best Mid-Size Workplaces, by Great Place to Work Institute India. Only six months ago, the company was awarded with the Golden Peacock National Training Award – 2023, by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India.

Before Aptech, Pant was a principal consultant for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for six years. Before TCS, he was the vice president of Sify Technologies for two years. He had more than 15 years of experience in the IT & Communications space, where he handled roles across functions like quality, sales, marketing, delivery and product management, all culminating into Profit & Loss responsibility. In his immediate past role at TCS, he built a US$100 million practice in the testing domain in five years.

Pant held a Bachelor of Engineering from B. M. S. College of Engineering, Bengaluru and PhD in Information Technology from Lincoln University College, Malaysia. He is Six Sigma Black Belt certified.

Aptech is into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment, retail & aviation, beauty & wellness, banking & finance, and pre-school segment amongst others. The company has trained students, professionals, universities and corporates through its two main streams of business – Individual Training and Enterprise Business Group.