Apple launches new games platform 

Technology giant Apple unveiled Apple Games at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

It is an all-new destination designed to help players jump back into the games they love, find their next favourite, and have more fun with friends, turning even single-player games into shared experiences. The app enables players to enjoy all their games in one convenient place and see what’s happening across their games, including major events and updates.

Apple Games allows players to see all the games they have ever downloaded from the application store for their iPhone and iPad, and brings together all the games they have on Mac. They can connect any compatible game controller for easy navigation around the app and to launch right into their games. Players can explore personalised recommendations based on games they’ve played, games their friends are playing, and games supporting game center features that can be played together.

Editorial collections also appear in the app to help players find new games, including some from the application store. If they are an Apple Arcade subscriber, players will see curated collections of the best games included in the catalog that help them get the most out of their subscription.

Players will have game center friends and groups they’ve played with in one place, so they can game together. They can see their shared gaming history, compare achievements, and send friends invite links and party codes using any messaging app, bringing them right into a competition or multiplayer match.

The games app introduces challenges, a new way to compete with friends in score-based showdowns. Developers that have game center leaderboards for their games can add these challenges that are catered to a smaller group of friends. Challenges can turn single-player games into shared experiences with friends, giving them even more ways to rally a group, crown a winner, and have a rematch.

Players can invite friends to challenges by selecting their friends or contacts. Apple Games introduces new features to help developers keep their players in the know about the latest game updates and can’t-miss events. The game pages in the app come to life, highlighting the latest activity for that specific game. Players can see what’s most relevant to them and the games they’re actively playing, front and centre, like updates, live events, and timely activity from their friends.