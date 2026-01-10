APAC Predator League 2026 Finals Set for New Delhi

The Asia Pacific Predator League 2026 Grand Finals will be held in New Delhi on Jan 10-11, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam Hall 14 GF, Pragati Maidan. The announcement, confirmed by Predator League’s blog post, marked the first time the championship is hosted in India.

The Predator League is Acer’s flagship tournament for VALORANT and Dota 2, under its Predator Gaming brand. The two-day finals in Delhi will culminate months-long open qualifiers across Asia-Pacific, which started in September 2025.

The event will see the top 16 APAC teams, such as Team NKT, Oasis Gaming, GGEZ, and S8UL Esports , competing for a $120K USD prize pool. The finals matches will feature a single-elimination bracket and use a best-of-three (Bo3) format for competitive stakes.

Apart from grand finals of both VALORANT and Dota 2, the two-day event will combine multiple gaming, esports, and entertainment-related activities to appeal to a wider audience instead of only targeting esports enthusiasts. The event will host dedicated gaming experience zones, gaming corners, esports booths, product demos, and cultural programs.

Predator League 2026 Grand Finals and Cross-Cultural Activision

The VALORANT Grand Finals are scheduled on Jan 10, 2026, along with performances from Nikhita Gandhi and KR$NA. The Dota 2 Grand Finals will culminate on Day-2 (Jan 11), along with performances from Asees Kaur and Raftaar.

Organizers are also incorporating technology and interactive zones throughout the venue. These include two gaming experience zones, organized by Predator and Nitro, esports challenge booths, and separate gaming corners for skill-based games offering sim racing, console corners, and the like. There will also be a Mini CES Zone, and product demos of Acer’s new AI-powered gaming techs, including desktops and laptops.

The Predator League is positioning these initiatives as a way for “non-players, families, media, influencers, and student communities” to “enjoy the event, participate, and walk away with prizes.” Andrew Hou, the President of Acer Pan-Asia Pacific Operations, further emphasized that Acer has been fostering esports while “creating a unified gaming culture across Asia Pacific .”

Tickets for the event are available on the Indian ticketing platform BookMyShow, starting from ₹399. The ticketing segment offers tiered facilities with a premium Predator Pass option and an economical General Pass option. The Predator Pass, priced at ₹2,799 for both days, facilitates a premium experience and closer seating arrangements to the main stage.

For people who cannot attend the event, it will be streamed live on Predator Gaming’s and Acer India’s official YouTube channels.