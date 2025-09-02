Anime India Day 2: Fans witness dazzling cosplay parade, film screenings, voice acting demos, Maid Café experience and more

Tetsuro Araki with Anime India attendees

The second day of Anime India held in Mumbai at Nesco Bombay Exhibition Centre was all about a zoomed in version of the first day spotlighting anime and Japanese cultural extravaganza. The attendees witnessed cosplay parades, screenings and insightful panels focusing on the future of anime in India.

The day began with a serene session on Japanese Culture (Tea Ceremony), where attendees experienced the grace and mindfulness of traditional Japanese tea rituals in attendance of Shoji Araki.

The anime lovers got a chance to dive into their anime memory banks as they tackled questions on iconic moments, beloved characters, and hidden gems during The Great Indian Anime Showdown as the anime quiz participants got a last chance to prove their mettle. The enthusiasts left no chances to prove that they were the ultimate otaku!

Day two of Anime India witnessed the qualifier round for the cosplay competition. Attendees witnessed fierce warriors, magical girls, mischievous villains and several other anime characters. The venue brimmed with creativity and craftsmanship.

An interesting fireside chat on Crafting the magic of Anime in India featured Nachiket Dighe and Ayushi Prakash. Dighe is best known as the official Hindi voice of Ash Ketchum in Pokémon. With over a decade of experience, his work has helped shape the childhoods of countless fans and earned accolades for consistency and versatility in dubbing. And Prakash rose to prominence as the Hindi voice of Uta in One Piece Film: Red, a role that showcased her emotional range and vocal strength. Her performance was widely praised by fans and industry professionals alike.

The organisers conducted a conversation chat with Avex Pictures (Black Clover, Gachiakuta) president Hideo Katsumata. Speaking about anime at large, the moderator took liberty to ask him a little bit about his personal taste in anime.

The second day offered other attractions like a fan panel titled Shojosei Shuugou (A gathering of fans of anime and manga for girls and women); another one called Come For The Plastic, Stay For The Child Soldiers: A Beginner’s Guide to Getting Into Gundam & Gunpla; Dan Da Dan S2 E1 screening; Hanakoloid & UTAU: Synthesize Your Sound, Vocaloid Style; Aidol (singing competition); anime music quiz and much more.

Also, fans could explore Maid Café, which offered a charming and immersive experience straight out of the Japanese city Akihabara. With themed decor, costumed servers, and playful performances, the café invites attendees to enjoy a slice of Japanese pop culture in its most whimsical form. This wasn’t merely a meal, it was an experience, a fleeting chapter of something unforgettable.

