Animation in Europe is now present in 27 countries and has 30 associations

Animation in Europe team

Animation in Europe, the federation of animation producers in Europe has welcomed Austria, Latvia, Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia, and Armenia as new members. With these additions, the federation now gathers professionals from 27 European countries (24 from European Union, Norway, UK, and Armenia) and 30 professional associations (27 full members and three associate members).

During its general assembly held at the Annecy Festival, a new board of directors was elected for the 2025–2026 term, and new strategic priorities were announced to address some of the industry’s urgent challenges. The newly elected board reflects the diversity of European animation, bringing together film and series producers from across the continent. The new composition includes Ivan Agenjo (Diboos/ProAnimats, Spain), Philippe Alessandri (AnimFrance, France), Annemie Degryse (VOFTP, Belgium Flanders), Moe Honan (Animation Ireland, Ireland), Robert Jaszczurowski (SPPA, Poland), Reka Temple (HAPA, Hungary).

For the 2025–2026 mandate, the federation has set four strategic priorities:

The upcoming revision of the AVMS directive, aiming for stronger support of the animation sector within the European Union.

The development of a European carbon footprint calculator tailored to the animation industry.

Support for Anima Mundi, an academic research initiative examining the cultural, economic, and environmental impact of European animation.

And a constructive dialogue with European broadcasters to rethink the business model for animated series and promote original content.

In this spirit, Animation in Europe is organising a conference during the Annecy Festival on 12 June 10 am, titled ‘All on the same boat’ (Salle de l’Europe – étage 1 – Impérial Palace – Mifa), to open a sector-wide conversation with broadcasters about their contribution to financing European animated series.

Animation in Europe chairman Philippe Alessandri said, “We can be proud that, after less than a decade, Animation in Europe has succeeded in federating 27 countries and 30 associations within The European Union and in becoming a key discussion partner of the European commission on essential topics such as the regulation and the media programme.”

The inclusion of Austria (Asifa Austria), Latvia (LAA), Croatia (HRUP), Hungary (APA), and Slovakia (APAF) as full members and Armenia (AAA) as associate member is an effort by Animation in Europe to unify and amplify the voice of European animation producers. Full members include professional associations from 24 European Union countries plus Norway and the UK, while associate membership is open to associations from other European countries such as Armenia. The specific roles within the new board – including the election of the president and vice-presidents will be defined during the first board meeting, scheduled for late June / early July.

Throughout the year, Animation in Europe pursues its policy of organising workshops where professionals from all over Europe are invited to exchange ideas and build collective responses to the industry’s most pressing issues — such as sustainability, media regulation, evolving business models, and artificial intelligence.