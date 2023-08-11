India’s supercop kid Little Singham is set to celebrate his birthday on 15 August in a grand style. Now in its sixth year, the kids’ animated series produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in collaboration with Pogo and Reliance Animation revolves around a cop kid who fearlessly protects his town from mischief and mayhem.

Kids’ entertainment channel Pogo has announced line-up of new Little Singham tales to celebrate the show’s completion of five years. The first announcement is a movie on the adorable baby avatar of Little Singham, – Baby Little Singham – premiering 12 August at 9:30 am. The baby avatar of the IP was introduced in June 2022 on Warner Bros.’s Discovery Kids channel.

Brand new episodes of Little Singham will air on Pogo from 14 to 25 August, Monday to Friday at 1:30 pm. On the animated supercop’s birthday 15 August, a new 3D telefeature Little Singham Super Squad Hunter Ka Hahakar will premiere at 1:30 pm. Joined by his super squad, Little Singham showcases enthusiasm, bravery, and a never-give-up attitude, captivating the hearts of his ardent fans.

Speaking about the milestone, Warner Bros. Discovery South Asia head of kids cluster Uttam Pal Singh said, “Little Singham is an iconic character, inspiring young minds with his bravery, determination, and love for the nation. With this milestone, Pogo continues its commitment to pioneer homegrown original content for kids and families.’’

Reliance Animation CEO Tejonidhi Bhandare said, “We are delighted to create an animation franchise with Pogo that has a unique appeal. The popularity of this IP is a testament to audiences’ appreciation and love for the character and its setting, and the new addition to Pogo’s line-up, the baby version of Little Singham, will definitely be a top-quality addition to the Little Singham universe.”

The month-long celebration will include the 2D telefeature Andher Hawa Se Muqabla on 19 August at 12:15 pm. On 20 August, part three of the Little Singham Big Picture series will be broadcast, featuring another action-packed adventure.

Throughout August, Pogo will run a birthday wishing series on Instagram, where fans can chant and dance to Little Singham’s birthday song and participate in exciting games for gifts.