Global media company Civic Studios has announced the world premiere of Indo-French-German production Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust at the 2024 edition of the Rotterdam Film Festival.

The animated feature will premiere in Rotterdam Film Festival’s Bright Future section, aimed at up-and-coming filmmakers with innovative, original and daring work. This marks the feature debut of the award-winning Indian filmmaker Ishan Shukla, whose 2016 animated short Schirkoa played at more than 120 international film festivals and won 33 awards, including Best Animated Short award at LA Shorts Fest.

Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust tells the story of a dystopian world where people are made to wear paper bags over their heads to dissolve differences, and an anonymous citizen sparks an accidental revolution. The animation feature promises to be a conversation starter on pressing, contemporary themes like free will and autocracy.

The film features a powerful, diverse voice cast, including Golshifteh Farahani, Asia Argento, SoKo, King Khan, Denzil Smith, John Sutton, and introducing Tibu Fortes and Shahbaz Sarwar. The guest voices will include Indian talents like Karan Johar, Shekhar Kapur, Anurag Kashyap, and Piyush Mishra. The film’s soundtrack is composed by the acclaimed Sneha Khanwalkar, who has created scores for films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye.

On the announcement of its Rotterdam world premiere, Civic Studios founder Anushka Shah expressed, “With Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust, we knew the film and Ishan’s vision will push the boundaries of animation and storytelling, celebrating a harmonious blend of diverse cultures, ideas and creative heft. It is thrilling to receive that recognition and premiere on a prestigious stage like Rotterdam.”

This film is a co-production between Red Cigarette Media (Ishan Shukla’s Vadodara-based animation studio), Dissidenz Films (Paris-based production company), and Rapid Eye Movies (German production and distribution company), in association with Civic Studios (Mumbai and London-based production studio focused on impact storytelling) and French Sofica Cofinova 18. On the Indian side, it has been executive-produced by Civic Studios’ Shah and co-produced by Samir Sarkar.

The film was also supported by CNC Cinémas du Monde, Epic MegaGrants, Film¬ und Medienstiftung NRW and French region Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust is a crucial milestone for India to put out unique, inventive, and original IP on the global animation landscape. It has already secured representation by New Europe Film Sales for its international sales, and will be co-repped by Anonymous Content for the North America region.