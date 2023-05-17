Image Courtesy: Andy Hargreaves’ social media account

Streamland Media’s visual effects division Ghost VFX announced that Andy Hargreaves has joined the growing studio as visual effects supervisor. Hargreaves has over 20 years of experience across commercials, films and episodics including Prehistoric Planet, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and Marvel’s Inhumans.

“We’re thrilled to have Andy join Ghost VFX at our London studio,” said Ghost VFX president Patrick Davenport. “He knows how to get the very best from artists and support them in the process. His experience and accolades make him a trusted partner to filmmakers and a great addition to our expanding global team.”

Hargreaves, who previously worked for DNEG and MPC, was recently nominated for an HPA Award for Outstanding Visual Effects for Prehistoric Planet. His additional credits include working on BAFTA Award nominee Emerald City, the Emmy and BAFTA winning series Outlander and the popular crime drama Death in Paradise.

“I’m excited to be joining Ghost VFX at such an incredible stage of growth and development here in London and globally,” said Hargreaves. “I’m looking forward to building relationships with the team and becoming an integral part of that growth.”

From Ghost VFX’s London studio, Hargreaves will be available to service projects anywhere in the world.

In addition to London, the studio has offices worldwide in Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Manchester, Toronto and Vancouver, and its Pune studio is moving into a new facility this year. Recent Ghost VFX credits include the upcoming film Fast X, The Book of Boba Fett, Troll and The Mandalorian.