AI-generated Malayalam short film ‘Dino Mukk’ crosses two million views on social media

A short video titled Dino Mukk has gone viral, crossing 2.1 million organic views on Instagram. The AI-generated Malayalam short film with English subtitles imagines a world where dinosaurs are farmed like livestock, blending satirical, documentary-style fiction storytelling with visual effects.

Set in Palakkad, Kerala’s agricultural capital, the film was created by Storytellers Union, a collective of filmmakers, storytellers and advertisers. Directed by Gokul Pillai, the project involved a two-month research and development phase to refine an AI-powered video generation workflow. The final production, completed in seven to eight days, used more than 2,500 AI-generated images.

The film has gained international attention from AI studios in the United States and the United Kingdom for its use of AI in fictional storytelling.