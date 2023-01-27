Bringing good news for adult animation fans, Adult Swim has ordered the 12th season of the perennial favourite episodic Aqua Teen Hunger Force from original creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro. Encompassing five all-new episodes, the order comes on the heels of the latest feature film Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, which arrives on HBO Max 8 February and on Adult Swim 12 March at midnight ET/PT.

“We are thrilled to be making more Aqua Teen Hunger Force episodes for a new generation of fans, building upon the most impressive collection of IP ever assembled. Success is optimal and leads to quality,” said Maiellaro and Willis simultaneously.

They further mentioned, “Congratulations! You waited just long enough for Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm to be free on the service your parents pay for. I can’t wait for you to discover the project everyone has been talking about, and by everyone, I mean our personal twitter accounts. There is too much stuff to watch already. Breathe, and focus exclusively on Aqua Teen. Delete everything else.”

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm features everyone’s favorite Aqua Teens: the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the loveable Meatwad, and everyone’s favorite perverted neighbor, Carl. They split up then get back together to fight everyone’s favorite corporate overlord, Amazin, led by everyone’s favorite tech mogul, Neil (voiced by everyone’s favorite Peter Serafinowicz) and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer (Golden Globe winner Paul Walter Hauser, who is everyone’s favorite).

The feature stars Carey Means (The Brak Show) as Frylock, Dana Snyder (Squidbillies) as Master Shake, and co-creator Dave Willis (Squidbillies, Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell) as Meatwad. The film also stars Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), Robert Smigel (Bob’s Burgers) and Tim Robinson (Detroiters).

The Adult Swim movie was written and directed by series creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro and produced by Williams Street Productions.