Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur shared that actor-filmmaker R Madhavan has been nominated as the new president of prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and chairman of its governing council.

Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect had fetched him the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. Along with penning the film, Madhavan has also played the lead role of Nambi Narayanan in the film.

Congratulating the actor-director, Thakur shared on X (former name Twitter), “Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I’m sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you.”

Reacting to the minister’s message Madhavan wrote, “Thank you so very much for the honour and kind wishes @ianuragthakur Ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations.”

He will succeed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as the FTII president.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been globally appreciated for its VFX work. In an in-depth conversation with Animation Xpress, Assemblage CEO Arjun Madhavan and VFX supervisor Vidit Kundra shared details on the film’s creative process.