Gadar 2 official trailer starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is out. And from the looks of it, has many VFX shots.

The film is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, a cross-border period drama released in 2001. In Gadar 2, Deol and Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakina respectively. Also reprising his role is the actor Utkarsh Sharma – son of the film’s director Anil Sharma – who played the role of Tara Singh and Sakina’s son Charanjeet Singh in Gadar. Not much is revealed about the plot of the film, but it seems like a continuation of the first film, taking off some years post the partition. Charanjeet Singh has grown up, and somehow gets involved with the Pakistan army, while Tara Singh goes on to rescue his son. On the story and dialogue-front, from the looks of the trailer, there is the typical Pakistan-bashing.

The opening shot of the trailer shows protests in what may be Pakistan after the partition, followed by some action-packed sequences and explosions. The explosions look good considering the correct amount of white, yellow, orange and red hues in the fire. A chase and fight sequence with tanks and trucks on a vast patch of land is also a good scene. One will notice a lot of architecture of the 1940s and 1950s, which either may be recreated entirely or with set extensions. Either way, these buildings and the cityscape play a major role in portraying the time that the story is set in, making it believable and bringing in some nostalgia of the first film. There is a short glimpse of one VFX shot with helicopters. It would be interesting to see how it pans out in the film.

The VFX work for the film is done by Pixel Digital Studio and Prisca. Prisca is the studio that has worked on the VFX of the film Thackeray while Pixel has to its credits multiple projects including Disney Plus Hotstar’s sc-fi series Human, and films like Commando, Gully Boy and Article 15. The DI work is done by Prime Focus, with Ashirwad Hadkar as the colourist. Prime Focus’ Hadkar has worked as a colourist on films like Dangal, Bajirao Mastani, Kick and Padmavat.

Gadar 2 stars other actors like Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha and Simrat Kaur. The film is co-produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions. It is directed by Anil Sharma, who also directed the first part of this film.

The film is set to hit the big screens on 11 August 2023.