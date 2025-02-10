Acclaimed animated feature ‘Flow’ to stream on Max

Sideshow and Janus Films’ two time Academy Award nominated film Flow will make its streaming debut on Max in the US on 14 February. The film will debut on HBO linear on 15 February at 6:30 pm ET.

Synopsis of the film: A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical, Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Teaming up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to navigate a boat in search of dry land, they must rely on trust, courage, and wits to survive the perils of a newly aquatic planet.

The film is directed by Gints Zilbalodis and produced by Matīss Kaža, Zilbalodis, Ron Dyens, Gregory Zalcman. It is written by Zilbalodis and Matiss Kaza.

It received two Academy Award nominations – best animated feature and best international feature (Latvia). The film won the Golden Globe, European Film Award, National Board of Review, New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Films Critics Association awards for best animated feature. It is nominated for best animated feature and best international feature at the Critics Choice Association, best international feature at the Independent Spirit Awards and also for PGA Award, ACE Eddie and Arts Directors Guild Award. It recently won best feature – independent and best writing – feature at the 52nd Annie Awards.