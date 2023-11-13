Aardman and Netflix announced a real time, top-down heist game Chicken Run: Eggstraction that combines squad-based infiltration with high-octane, chaotic escapes.

The game picks up after the events of our upcoming film on Netflix Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, and players will get to visit a variety of characterful locations to rescue chickens and bring them back to Chicken Island.

“With Chicken Run: Eggstraction, we’ve tried to bottle the soul of a Chicken Run movie,” said Aardman senior producer George Rowe. “You’ve got to study the plans, pick the team with the right skills, and improvise gadgets to sneak into enemy territory…but somehow, it’ll go hilariously wrong – you are chickens, after all! This is our first game of this scale produced entirely in-house, and it’s been amazing working directly with the film team and Netflix to expand the Chicken Run universe.”

Here are behind the scene glimpses of the game with the Aardman team in this dev diary:

Get ready for egg-citing gameplay with CHICKEN RUN: EGGSTRACTION – the top-down stealth action game by the creators of Chicken Run. Dive behind the scenes with Aardman Studios in our Dev Diary BTS. Coming soon, exclusively on mobile with Netflix. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/L6tOk4pQ7w — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 9, 2023

Chicken Run: Eggstraction will be available exclusively for Netflix members in 2024.