French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo announces sales for the new 2D animation series Stinky Dog, commissioned by France Televisions.

Based on the books written by Colas Gutman, with illustrations by Marc Boutavant the slapstick series targets six to 10-year-olds and follows the comical and hectic adventures of a maverick mutt, Stinky Dog, and his flattened best friend Flatty Cat, a couple of oddballs who live in a garbage can.

The series is co-produced by Dandelooo, Folivari, France (Didier & Damien Brunner), the Belgian production company Panique! (Patar & Aubier) and the Catalan animation studio Pikkukala (Pablo Jordi).

China’s leading digital distribution and IP management company Jesten Huashi, Spanish pay TV children’s channel Canal Panda and Danish pubcaster DR TV will be taking home the Stinky Dog.