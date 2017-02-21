The 69th annual Writers Guild Awards hosted by Patton Oswalt on Sunday, 29 February, 2017, at Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, USA, honour the best works of writing in film, television, radio and video game.

Writer Joe Lawson’s “Stop The Presses” from BoJack Horseman received the best animated series award among other nominees which were The Simpsons (Fox), Elena of Avalor (Disney) and Star Wars Rebels (Disney/Lucasfilm). Eric Heisserer grabbed the award for the best adapted screenplay for Arrival (Paramount Pictures). Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas (HBO) written by Geri Cole and Ken Scarborough won the prize for best children’s long form.

In the television graphic art and animation category, Elisa Solinas grabbed the award of the best graphic animation for The Real History of Cinco de Mayo. Naughty Dog’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End added yet another feather to its cap in the category of outstanding achievement in video game writing. The story is by Neil Druckmann and Josh Scherr, with additional writing by Tom Bissell and Ryan James.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the craft of animation writing, as well as his role in helping organise animation writers within the entertainment industry, King of the Hill and Silicon Valley co-creator Mike Judge received the Writers Guild of America, West Animation Writers Caucus’ 2016 Animation Writing Award for lifetime achievement.