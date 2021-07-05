Yoyocasino & Co: How do online slot games work?

Online slot games are very popular, because the slot machines promise the chance for winnings and fun in one. Over the last few years, the online slot games, such as Yoyocasino, have steadily gained popularity and this trend seems to continue, so that Yoyocasino can also look forward to many customers in the future.

At the same time, many players ask themselves how the online slot games actually work. None of the players sitting in front of the machines know exactly what is behind the slots. The way they work decides whether the player wins or not, which is why it is important to understand the functionality behind the online slot games. In this article you will learn how online slot games work and what technology is behind them.

The technology behind online slot games

Anyone who is concerned with how online slot games work will very quickly come across the terms RNG and RTP. RNG stands for randomly generated number, which means that this RNG provides the apparent randomness in online slot games. RTP stands for Return to Player. This means that the value of the RTP gives a statement about what profit a player can expect.

There is a percentage value that indicates how much of the money that the player has put in will be returned to him. If the RTP is 50 percent, then the player can expect to get 50 euros back from every 100 euros thrown in.

In online slot games, a new RNG number is calculated every round that a player starts. Thus, a new random number is generated every round. Through the RNG, the reels in a slot game are given a command on how to spin and most importantly when to stop.

Thus, the RNG is responsible for what happens in an online slot game and whether the player wins or loses. Conversely, this means that the number generated will always produce the same result in the reels. For players, this means that the outcome of a single game is determined before the reels actually spin.

Some players have been led to believe that the reels are stopped by a random pattern, but this is not true. Therefore, tricking the machines in any way will not work either, because the outcome is determined at the beginning of a round. Theprinciple of probability that is implemented by the RNG number is therefore also responsible for the RTP number. The generated probability also ensures that very high winnings are only paid out extremely rarely, while smaller winnings are paid out more often.

What are the animations and lights for?

Online slot games also excite players because they glow and flash colorfully and play a lot of crazy sounds. These effects are there to attract players to the machines and keep them there as well. However, they do not have a real effect on the outcome of a game. Another legend has spread among the players.

This one says that there is a so-called timing in online slot games. This timing means that a machine that has not paid out any winnings to the players for a very long time is now virtually ripe. Players then expect that after a long period of no winnings, the machine must now pay out a profit, but this is not true.

The RNG is the same for every new game and is recalculated every time. This means that a machine does not suddenly realise that now a RNG with a win is necessary. In every game, the probability of winning is the same from the beginning.

Chance or probability?

In online slot games, probability decides the outcome of the game, not chance. Many players confuse these two components, which can be fatal in online slot games.

This is because many players believe that they must win at least after a certain amount of time, but this is not true, because the probability is always the same. This is because the machines do not have a memory in which they record when a win was paid out.

If the online slot games worked with a random principle, then the online casinos would probably lose money all the time. Because then it could happen that a slot pays out a big win several times in a row. To prevent this from happening, the RNG ensures that the exact same probability is the basis of every game. But this probability of the RNG also has something positive for the players, because with pure chance it could also happen that a player simply never wins anything.

The RNG makes it possible for the player to get the jackpot already on the first coin he throws into the machine. Moreover, thanks to the RNG, it is also possible for a jackpot to be hit immediately on the first two games. The probability of this is very low but it is quite possible.