‘Wingspan’ lands on Nintendo Switch

The digital edition of popular board game ‘Wingspan’ has spread its wings on Nintendo Switch now.



A bird-themed strategy card game that can be played alone or with up to five players, this soothing title is based on the award-winning board game of the same name.

It is meant to be played by one to five players. Players take on the roles of keepers of a natural reserve which serves as a shelter for many different species of birds. Players can play birds to build a chain of powerful combination in one of three habitats: forest, wetland, and grassland.

The board game on which the digital edition is based has won various accolades and recognition for its game design. Wingspan is also available on PC.