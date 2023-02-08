Warner Bros. Games announced Hogwarts Legacy, the new open-world, single-player, action RPG (role-playing game), is now available for PlayStation5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S and PC for the Digital Deluxe Edition with the physical Deluxe Edition and physical and digital Standard Editions launching on 10 February.

Hogwarts Legacy invites players to embark on an epic journey as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts, gifted with a rare ability to tap into ancient, powerful magic. Guided by the Wizard’s Field Guide and unique instruction from professors and other characters, fans will uncover a compelling storyline filled with thrilling challenges and mysteries. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy introduces an original story that puts players at the center of their own Wizarding World adventure.

“Hogwarts Legacy truly fulfills the fantasy of being a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and delivers the Wizarding World game fans have been dreaming of for years.The team at Avalanche has created an engaging game rich with mystery and immersive magic for fans and gamers to delve into and create their own magical stories,” said Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad.

“As fans of the Wizarding World, we’re honored to work with the franchise to create Hogwarts Legacy and provide fans a way to live out the fantasy of attending Hogwarts and exploring the world like never before.We hope players enjoy the attention to detail from our passionate team, the new narrative and all of the magical elements that went into making this game, which we are extremely proud of,” said Avalanche Software studio head John Blackburn.

In Hogwarts Legacy, players join Hogwarts as a new fifth year student. At the onset of their adventure, players can customise their character’s appearance with a range of options to be the witch or wizard they want to be. They will join or be sorted into one of the four Hogwarts houses – Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin — meet up with housemates in their common rooms and attend classes such as Charms, Defence Against the Dark Arts, Herbology, and Potions where they will meet their professors, learn to cast spells, grow magical plants, brew potions and more.

In addition to classes and spells, players will have access to a deep set of upgrades, talents and skills to aid their progression as a witch or wizard. They can complete challenges throughout the world as one opportunity to earn experience and level up their abilities. In between classes, players will be able to explore a fully realized Hogwarts Castle where they will attend classes, discover dungeons, secret passageways, and challenging puzzles. They will grow their character’s abilities while mastering powerful spells and hone combat skills to help them face off against deadly enemies.

The open-world game allows players to freely roam Hogwarts Castle and the surrounding overland, including new and familiar Wizarding World locations like Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest. It is full of action-packed immersive magic where players fly broomsticks, tame and ride magical beasts, and battle against enemies such as trolls, spiders and dark wizards. Along the way, they will uncover an expansive world filled with perilous dangers tied to the Wizarding World’s long forgotten past and an unusual ability that only they possess. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for.

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy launched today worldwide for PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and PC which includes 72 hours of early access to the game as well as the Dark Arts Pack. The Dark Arts Pack provides access to an exclusive wardrobe via the Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, a flying Thestral Mount players can ride, and access to the Dark Arts Battle Arena where players can test their mastery of the Dark Arts against waves of challenging enemies. The physical Deluxe Edition and physical and digital Standard Editions will launch on 10 February for PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, on 4 April for PlayStation4 and Xbox One, and on 25 July for Nintendo Switch.

The Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for $79.99 (SRP) across all platforms and includes the Deluxe Edition content as well as the Dark Arts Garrison Hat for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

The Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition will be available for PlayStation4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC for $69.99 (SRP) and for PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S for $79.99 (SRP).

The Hogwarts Legacy Standard Edition will be available for PlayStation4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC for $59.99 (SRP) and for PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S for $69.99 (SRP).

Hogwarts Legacy is available now for pre-order via the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam and Epic Games Store and available on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. All players that pre-order will be able to obtain the exclusive Onyx Hippogriff Mount upon completing the relevant quest.