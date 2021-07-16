Ujjwal Gamer ranks fifth worldwide in the ‘Top 10 YouTube Live Gaming Streamers of Q2’

The Indian gaming and streaming industry are undoubtedly growing at an exponential rate. Accessibility of gaming smartphones and affordable internet in the country has been the key driving factor for this growth. Catering to the younger set of audiences, Indian gamers enjoy a massive fanbase with millions of subscribers in their kitty. While PUBG (now BGMI) has been one of the key disruptors, games like Free Fire, GTA5, Minecraft also contributed to the growth of the gaming industry both in India and worldwide.

In India, YouTube has proved to be a great platform for gamers to interact with the gaming community and build the most loyal and committed fanbase. These fans/viewers enjoy watching gaming streams by gamers on a daily basis. Having great entertainment and engagement value, gaming has truly become a spectator sport in India. On that note, here is the list of YouTube’s Top 10 Gaming Streamers in 2021 Q2.

Leading the Indian live gaming stream on YouTube and bagging #5 position worldwide, Ujjwal Chaurasia said: “It is a great start to the day (and the weekend). I am extremely overjoyed to see my name in the worldwide Top 10 Gaming Streamers list by YouTube. It is great to know that audiences like consuming gaming content and I believe that the industry holds great potential which is yet to be explored by many gamers and gaming content creators. I am motivated to play more diverse games and explore some new titles in the coming days. Keeping my audiences entertained and happy through my comic gameplay streams will always be my top-notch priority. Working towards to bag the #1 Worldwide title.”

Aged 18, Ujjwal Chaurasia is one of India’s youngest and leading YouTube gamers. Ujjwal streams multiple games such as PUBG Mobile, Minecraft, Call of Duty Warzone, and more. Diversifying the online gaming content, Ujjwal has created a new category, wherein he uses games to create episodic series. The series has an inclusion of humorous anecdotes of real-life situations, and it is this unique approach towards a content generation that has helped him garner 350 million views in 2020. Reaching this milestone, this 18-year-old gaming influencer along with music producer Sez on the Beat launched his debut music video titled ‘Game On’ to showcase his journey and gratitude to his audiences.